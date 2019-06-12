The search is on for Gympie's Athlete of the Year

STRAP yourselves in Gympie sporting fans, because our brightest stars are about to be celebrated on an exciting new level. The Gympie Times is proud to announce our new Player of the Week segment, running every Saturday from this week until the end of the year. Our two-person sporting team will analyse every stand-out performance of the previous weekend across all codes and choose who we think deserves the nod, but it won't just be up to us.

Coaches among the junior and senior ranks will also get their chance to make a case for their players, while all of our readers who watch local games can make a nomination if they witness a particularly special performance.

Gympie Cats 2019 trial game - Jack Cross Troy Jegers

At the end of the year, once summer sports are in swing and winter sports are wrapped up, we'll pool together all our weekly winners and make the final call on who we think has stood above the rest with their prowess on the field, in the pool, on the court, in the ring and everything in between.

That winner will be crowned The Gympie Times Athlete of the Year, earning themselves a valuable prize (stay tuned for announcements) and an invitation to a The GT Club event which has already featured the likes of swimming queen Lisa Curry and (soon) cricket legend Jeff Thomson. Gympie is famous for a plethora of sporting talent, and The Gympie Times recognises the community's sporting passion. That's why it's important you make your voice heard and get behind your favourite sporting star, no matter how young or old.

Gympie Hammers VS Caboolture - Hammers win 14-5- #17 Steven Cross Troy Jegers

Nominate at joshua.preston@gympietimes.com or rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com. You can also leave a comment on our Facebook page, or on any local sporting story on our website.