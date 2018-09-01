Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sands will be closed while the next leg of the river to rail is constructed from The Sands to White's Gully.
The Sands will be closed while the next leg of the river to rail is constructed from The Sands to White's Gully. Renee Albrecht
News

The Sands closed while next $85k river trail leg is built

Shelley Strachan
by
1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gympie Regional Council will continue the beautification of the Mary River near The Sands on Monday, September 3 thanks to funding from the State Government's Works for Queensland program, Gympie Regional Council's Environment Levy and the 20 Million Trees Project.

The Mary River trail is popular with local resident6s.
The Mary River trail is popular with local resident6s.

The $85,000 project, which runs from White's Gully to The Sands, includes removing a variety of trees and shrubs classed as environmental weeds.

The area will then be planted out with native species.

The Sands - Matt Moessinger.
The Sands - Matt Moessinger. Renee Albrecht

Councillor for Tourism, Environment and Special Projects, Dr Daryl Dodt, said the Mary River was one of our region's most important natural assets.

"The Mary River, and by extension The Sands, is one of our region's most frequently utilised spaces,” Cr Dodt said.

"Council take its responsibility to the environment seriously and by removing weeds along the banks of the Mary, and replacing them with native trees, we are providing an ethical and environmentally sustainable place for us all to enjoy.

The Sands - Gavin Brosnan and Jake Ahern at work.
The Sands - Gavin Brosnan and Jake Ahern at work. Renee Albrecht

"It is gratifying to see our great natural resource returned to its pristine condition,” Cr Dodt said.

Works will finish in time for the September school holidays on Saturday, September 22.

During this time, The River to Rail Trail Stage 1, The Sands and the adjoining carpark will be closed to the public from Monday to Friday but will open on Saturday and Sunday.

Gympie councilor Darryl Dodt.
Gympie councilor Darryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Farmers, Gympie council tangle over 10% rate hike

    premium_icon Farmers, Gympie council tangle over 10% rate hike

    Council News Primary producers slam move saying they were 'singled out', but Mayor Mick Curran defends rise, says city ratepayers 'over-contribute' to rural services.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:03 AM
    Gympie rate bills' levies, charges among Qld's highest

    premium_icon Gympie rate bills' levies, charges among Qld's highest

    Council News Curran: Big space, few residents makes rates a 'balancing act'.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:02 AM
    RAGS TO RICHES: How our Gympie Cats pulled off a miracle

    premium_icon RAGS TO RICHES: How our Gympie Cats pulled off a miracle

    AFL "It's a brotherhood down there I've never seen before.”

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM
    Meet the Gympie u15s ready to charge into 2018 grand final

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie u15s ready to charge into 2018 grand final

    News Devils U15s going for back-to-back wins.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners