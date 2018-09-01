The Sands closed while next $85k river trail leg is built
Gympie Regional Council will continue the beautification of the Mary River near The Sands on Monday, September 3 thanks to funding from the State Government's Works for Queensland program, Gympie Regional Council's Environment Levy and the 20 Million Trees Project.
The $85,000 project, which runs from White's Gully to The Sands, includes removing a variety of trees and shrubs classed as environmental weeds.
The area will then be planted out with native species.
Councillor for Tourism, Environment and Special Projects, Dr Daryl Dodt, said the Mary River was one of our region's most important natural assets.
"The Mary River, and by extension The Sands, is one of our region's most frequently utilised spaces,” Cr Dodt said.
"Council take its responsibility to the environment seriously and by removing weeds along the banks of the Mary, and replacing them with native trees, we are providing an ethical and environmentally sustainable place for us all to enjoy.
"It is gratifying to see our great natural resource returned to its pristine condition,” Cr Dodt said.
Works will finish in time for the September school holidays on Saturday, September 22.
During this time, The River to Rail Trail Stage 1, The Sands and the adjoining carpark will be closed to the public from Monday to Friday but will open on Saturday and Sunday.