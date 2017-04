THE BIG RACE: Gympie black and white photographic enthusiast Max Krogh remembers taking this picture at The Sands on the Mary River. It was 1959, at the start of the first Gympie to Maryborough canoe race, in which competitors travelled 124 miles by water from start to finish, Mr Krogh said. "I know because I won it,” he said.

GYMPIE is celebrating its 150th birthday all year this year, and to mark the occasion The Gympie Times today launches the first of a weekly pictorial journey down memory lane.

Today we feature some of the historic images provided by photography enthusiast Max Krogh.

EARLY DAYS: Some historical photos of the Five Ways as it was in the 1920s with some unknown motorcyclists and their riders, taken during that era. Renee Albrecht

FILL 'ER UP: The Five Ways Filling Station picture was taken not long after it was purchased by then Gympie funeral director Jack Cornes in 1928. Photographer Max Krogh says he is not sure who took the picture, but believes it was taken about 1930. Renee Albrecht