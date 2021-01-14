The rural subdivision in limbo for 6 years

Three proposed developments in the Gympie region are still unresolved more than 900 days since they were made.

Development can be time consuming but for some Gympie region applicants the process has become a years-long exercise.

These are the three oldest as-yet unresolved development applications still with Gympie Regional Council.

Downsfield delay

The oldest outstanding application on the council’s records is the request to split a block at Downsfield, between Kia Ora and the Curra State Forest, which was first lodged shortly after Mick Curran became the mayor in 2015.

Tuis Kenins Rd, Downsfield, application was made nearly six years ago.

No details are available online about Helen and Brian O’Donovan’s application to create one extra block on their Kenins Rd property.

Almost six years later (2143 days to be precise) there remains no official resolution, although records show the O’Donovans still own the property.

Rainbow tourist park

Another application with little detail available is this proposal to rezone land at 308 Carlo Rd, Rainbow Beach, otherwise known as the Rainbow Beach Holiday Park.

An application to rezone at Rainbow Beach Holiday Park is now in its 1177th day.

No documents about the proposal are available on the council’s website but the application has not been approved, refused nor withdrawn by developers R.F. and Y.E. Davies Pty Ltd in the three-and-a-half years since it was made.

Buckley’s move

The owners of long-time Gympie business Nick’s Ready Mix want to expand their business by opening up a transport depot and bathing plant at Monkland.

It has been almost 1000 days since the owners of Nicks Ready Mix first applied to the council to expand.

The company’s application was lodged with the council 996 days ago on April 24, 2018, 996 days ago.

Since then there has been multiples discussions between the company and the council about potential noise and environmental impacts stemming from the development should it be approved.

