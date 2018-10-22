The royal couple arrive today

WELCOME: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the Fraser Coast today. They are pictured here in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games last week during their three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.

WELCOME: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the Fraser Coast today. They are pictured here in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games last week during their three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. PETER PARKS

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touch down on the Fraser Coast today as packed barges of well-wishing fans make their way to Fraser Island in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple.

Unfortunately royal watchers won't get a chance to rub shoulders with Meghan Markle after a late change to the pair's schedule was revealed on Sunday morning.

Kensington Palace confirmed the pregnant Duchess will not take part in any official engagements today after she was a no-show at an event in Sydney yesterday.

The Prime Minister's office responded to reports and confirmed that Ms Markle would not take part in Fraser Island engagements due to rough terrain.

It's understood the Duchess has not been suffering morning sickness but has been tired after a gruelling schedule of back-to-back official engagements.

The Duke of Sussex attended the cycling event at the Invictus Games alone this morning after a late finish at the opening ceremony last night.

Harry is reported to have told participants at the games that his wife was not unwell but was feeling tired.

The royal couple will touch down in Queensland this morning as part of their 16-day tour that will include visits to New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

"It's been an exhausting week, and although the Duchess hasn't had any morning sickness, she has been very tired," Royal reporter Emily Andrews said.

Prince Harry was left to hand out medals by himself yesterday morning after Meghan didn't show up to an event in Sydney.

The couple was supposed to spend their first day attending Invictus Games events on and around Sydney Harbour.

However, the news has not swayed spirits as Kingfisher Bay Resort general manager David Hay said excitement was buzzing from the highly anticipated visit.

"We strive to treat all of our visitors like royalty, but to have The Duke and Duchess arriving on our doorstep is certainly very special indeed and our team are very excited by the prospect of meeting the royal couple," he said.

"This is our opportunity to showcase Fraser Island to the world's media and put our experiences here on the international map. The entire Fraser Coast region will benefit as a result, and we anticipate an increase in awareness and interest in the destination and flow-on benefits for all local operators for years to come.

"Barge services to Fraser Island are operating in conjunction with the requirements and arrangements of the State Government."

The Chronicle understands the barges to Fraser Island are booked to capacity with patrons trying other avenues to get across the bay.

Quickcat Hervey Bay, a local whale watching boat operator, confirmed that the company had a lot of inquiries from the public hoping to see the royals while on a tour.