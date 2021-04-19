The role Karmichael ‘would fit perfectly’ at Broncos

Former Broncos captain Justin Hodges has urged Brisbane to sign Karmichael Hunt as the cool head needed to help a young team navigate the relentless stresses of a torrid winter.

The widely travelled Hunt is awaiting final approval to join the Broncos in an injury replacement role which would see him available for match play after round 10.

"The thing that stands out most in my memory of playing with him is how cool he was under pressure,'' Hodges said of his 2006 premiership winning teammate.

Karmichael Hunt has been playing for Souths Logan in the Intrust Cup.

"It's a big thing. He just doesn't get rattled. That can help you in all sorts of ways.

"It might mean coming off the bench when everyone else is getting tired and making sure you get through a set of six and kick to a corner. Or making sure the kick-chase is right.

"He has a good running game and can defend well. I suppose one thing that has to be said is that the game has changed a lot since when he last played in the NRL in 2009.

"It is a lot quicker now, but even though he is 34 he has been playing AFL and rugby union, I don't feel he has been physically knocked around much. He could play anywhere really.

"You could easily put him in the halves because he has played there with Darren Lockyer. Or he could come off the bench or even play at number nine or in the centres.

Karmichael Hunt and Anthony Milford were teammates for Souths Logan at the weekend.

"But he could become a valuable leader at a time when the team need ones. I like the idea of getting him in there for a while and seeing how he is going and whether and where he could fit in.''

Hunt told News Corp at the weekend he had spoken with Broncos coach Kevin Walters in recent weeks about joining the ranks at Red Hill.

However, he was a no-show at training on Monday morning in what was reportedly going to be his first day back with the Broncos since the 2009 season.

Hunt, who said he was waiting for the final tick of approval, has been playing for Souths-Logan in the Intrust Super Cup where his form has been described as steady but unspectacular.

Justin Hodges and Karmichael Hunt were Broncos teammates back in 2006.

"Nothing has been signed yet," he said.

"Kevvie is keen.

"I've spoken to him and he's keen to have me in there with my influence and ability but we'll wait until everything is signed off first."

Hunt scored a try for Souths against Norths at Davies Park on the weekend and is mustering match fitness as he returns from a two-season stint playing Super Rugby with the NSW Waratahs.

Originally published as The role Karmichael 'would fit perfectly' at Broncos