Works are ongoing for the new and improved Coondoo Creek Bridge.
The roadworks Gympie drivers need to be careful of

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
27th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THE RACQ has pleaded with all drivers to take care around roadworks as part of a wider effort to educate motorists during Road Safety Week.

More than 21,500 Queenslanders are working to deliver $24 billion in major road upgrades over the next four years, according to the RACQ.

RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said everyone working in high-speed work environments was at risk.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to keeping roadworkers safe. Please, if you see someone on the side of the road, move over and slow down,” Mr Turner said.

LIST OF GYMPIE ROAD WORKS AND CONDITIONS

1. Bridge damaged – Normanby Bridge

Bruce Highway overpass near Normanby Bridge – subject to 17 tonne load limit, all lanes affected. Both directions. No delays expected. Observe signage.

2. Coondoo Creek Bridge Upgrade

Monday to Friday, 6 AM to 6 PM All lanes affected All directions. Expected to last until December this year. Delays expected during these hours, reduced speed limit of 60km/h.

3. Reseal preparation works – Tiaro

Lane or lanes reduced, both directions, delays expected during active hours, changed traffic conditions. 25 to 28 August.

4. Reseal preparation works scheduled for 20 to 22 October – Wide Bay Highway at Bells Bridge.

5. Reseal preparation works scheduled for 20 to 22 October – Wide Bay Highway at Lower Wonga. Similar works also scheduled at this location between 15 and 16 October.

6. Reseal preparation works scheduled for 12 to 16 October – Wide Bay Highway at Cinnabar and Kilkivan. Further works planned at Cinnabar between 7 and 9 October.

gympie news gympie region gympie roadworks road safety week
Gympie Times

