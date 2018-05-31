The road rules Gympie drivers know but break anyway

ENFORCEMENT: The RACQ has listed the five important road rules that drivers know but ignore.

ENFORCEMENT: The RACQ has listed the five important road rules that drivers know but ignore. Liana Turner

MOST people can recognise a Stop sign and know exactly what the word "stop” means.

Most probably know what is meant by the expression: "No right turn.”

Most people can count to two, which is the minimum number of seconds of driving time we should be behind the car in front.

But you might not think so, given the frequency with which these important road rules are broken - by us, in Gympie's transport region.

RACQ says police and Department of Main Roads figures show the five most common laws drivers know but break anyway.

TMR data revealed a raft of fundamental rule breaches drivers were caught for between November 2016 and October 2017.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said drivers were throwing their money away on unnecessary fines.

"It should be one of the easiest rules to understand but last year in the central police region we saw too many drivers fined for not stopping at a stop sign," Ms Ritchie said.

"Stop signs mean you must come to a fully controlled stop behind the line before you take off again.”

Ms Ritchie said these laws may seem trivial to some drivers, but they were designed to make it safer for everyone on the road.

"It's up to every driver to brush up on the road rules before they get behind the wheel, and to ensure they follow them - ignoring these laws is risking your life and the lives of others."

Ignored road rules in the central police region include:

Fail to stop at a stop sign at an intersection: 1947

Disobey 'No Right Turn' sign: 418

Follow another vehicle too closely: 509

Driving at night or in reduced visibility without lights on: 222

Driving a car with L plates when you are not a Learner or Driver Trainer: 8