The Jockey Club Hotel. FILE PHOTO
The ‘ridiculous’ thing Gympie man did after being kicked out of two local pubs

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Nov 2019 12:30 AM
A YOUNG Gympie man who was kicked out of two local pubs on the same night couldn’t take no for an answer, trying to jump a back gate and later running away from police in an unsuccessful escape bid.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week Cohen Paul Buckley, 24, was evicted from the Jockey Club Hotel at about 12.30am on November 2 before heading to the Queenslander Hotel in the CBD.

Buckley was escorted out again, but walked around the back of the Queenslander and attempted to climb the back gate before he was seen by police.

Police tried to speak with him out the back, but Buckley ran away and tried to hide in the bushes in a nearby park, prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court.

He ran away again when officers found him behind a bush, engaging them in a “long foot chase” before eventually being arrested and taken to watch house, where he spent the rest of the night.

Buckley’s lawyer assured Magistrate Chris Callaghan his client, who had no criminal history, knew his actions on the night were “ridiculous”.

Mr Callaghan fined Buckley $400, noting the need for “general deterrence”, but did not record a conviction against him.

