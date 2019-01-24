Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AORC's Peter-Daniel Allan Pro Division Gympie.
AORC's Peter-Daniel Allan Pro Division Gympie. LEEROY TODD
News

The riders to look out for at the off-road champs in Gympie

24th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Motorcross: The Australian Off-Road Championship will run into it's 14th consecutive year and the season will start in Gympie.

Round 1 and 2 in March will roar to the Gold City will plenty of fierce competition on the track.

Last year, three Gympie riders made up the total 250 which descended upon the Gold City and event organisers are expecting a similar number this year.

Team Australia's World Trophy ISDE Champions are Daniel Milner, Daniel Sanders and Lyndon Snodgrass.

Motorcycling Australia and Yamaha Motor Australia will continue to expand the championship this season.

"Last year was a season full of impressive developments and clear progress, and we are seeing more initiatives in place for this season,” Yamaha's Motorsport manager Ray Howard said.

This year six-time consecutive Women's World Trophy Champion at the FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Jessica Gardiner included in the line-up of the women's class.

The support classes will be 2 Stroke Cup - 125cc to 250cc 2 stroke.

AORC round 1 and 2 from Saturday, March 9, to Sunday, March 10, at 2106 Sexton Rd, Miva.

australian off-road championships 2019 daniel milner daniel sanders gympie sport lyndon snodgrass whats on
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Queensland Rail reveal future of Gympie to Brisbane train

    premium_icon Queensland Rail reveal future of Gympie to Brisbane train

    News A rail group has suggested changing the Gympie North to Brisbane services.

    • 24th Jan 2019 12:05 AM
    Sparks fly in council over Rattler 'review'

    premium_icon Sparks fly in council over Rattler 'review'

    Council News Delay of long-awaited report drives wedge into Gympie council.

    • 24th Jan 2019 12:02 AM
    Five months jail over car - and the rest of the crimes

    premium_icon Five months jail over car - and the rest of the crimes

    News Two in court after crime spree from Hervey Bay to Tara

    • 24th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    BREAKING: World's biggest grower joins major Gympie business

    premium_icon BREAKING: World's biggest grower joins major Gympie business

    News The massive investment is a sign of confidence in the future

    • 24th Jan 2019 12:01 AM