The riders to look out for at the off-road champs in Gympie

Motorcross: The Australian Off-Road Championship will run into it's 14th consecutive year and the season will start in Gympie.

Round 1 and 2 in March will roar to the Gold City will plenty of fierce competition on the track.

Last year, three Gympie riders made up the total 250 which descended upon the Gold City and event organisers are expecting a similar number this year.

Team Australia's World Trophy ISDE Champions are Daniel Milner, Daniel Sanders and Lyndon Snodgrass.

Motorcycling Australia and Yamaha Motor Australia will continue to expand the championship this season.

"Last year was a season full of impressive developments and clear progress, and we are seeing more initiatives in place for this season,” Yamaha's Motorsport manager Ray Howard said.

This year six-time consecutive Women's World Trophy Champion at the FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Jessica Gardiner included in the line-up of the women's class.

The support classes will be 2 Stroke Cup - 125cc to 250cc 2 stroke.

AORC round 1 and 2 from Saturday, March 9, to Sunday, March 10, at 2106 Sexton Rd, Miva.