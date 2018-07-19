The repulsive mess ruining Widgee Crossing

Jan Mulholland from Widgee crossing with rubish dumped on the side of the road.

WIDGEE Crossing resident Jan Mulholland woke to a sight yesterday that is plaguing the beautiful spot she lives.

Rubbish, a mattress and household items made up a mass of rubbish illegally dumped in the cul-de-sac that leads to the popular swimming hole at Widgee Crossing on the Mary River.

The area, which Mrs Mulholland said was previously haunted by four-wheel drive vandals and the reason the Gympie Regional Council blocked the river track with large rocks, now has a rubbish problem.

"I just want people to know that this is an ongoing thing,” Mrs Mulholland said.

The resident is calling for a solution and said almost every weekend there was some sort of rubbish she is picking up from the area, and six weeks ago had to deal with a repulsive mess left behind.

A bong, rolled up sanitary pads, used tissues, smashed bottles, cigarette butts, takeaway food containers and a bottle filled with urine had been "scattered all over the place”, she said.

"That's the kind of thing we've had to put up with,” she said.

The long-term resident said she wanted to see action taken against offenders, but was told by police that reports needed to be made to Gympie Regional Council.

"There has to be some way of reporting people if you see someone littering like that,” she said.

A council spokesman said illegal dumping offences were initially investigated by council officers. For action to be taken against an offender, the officers will look for evidence such as eye witness accounts, and CCTV footage.

Serious cases are referred to the Department of Environment and Science's illegal dumping unit in Brisbane, the spokesman said.

The council removes any dumping in the region and encourages residents to report sightings on 1300 307 800.

Under The Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011, illegal dumping can attract fines of up to $130,550.