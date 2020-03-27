The reefs in the Gympie region that are firing

WITH the lighter winds we experienced last weekend, there were plenty of anglers making their way offshore.

Most boat ramp car parks were filled as anglers took the opportunity to get out there for a bit of bluewater action.

GOTCHA - Ethan Chilby caught and released this hungry estuary cod on a Swim Prawn in the Woods Bays. It was on the run out tide. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The reef off Double Island Point was firing with reports of tuna schools feeding hard on smaller baitfish.

Slugs, stickbaits and jigs have all worked, casting to the edge of the schools and working back at speed.

There has been plenty of mackerel tuna but there has also been a good mix of longtails and yellow fin tuna on offer.

For those fishing the bottom, the run was not too bad, so anglers were able to get to the bottom without using too much weight.

Sharks are still a real problem, with plenty of good fish lost.

To the south, anglers out of Noosa fared well with some nice spanish mackerel taken.

As we move into the new moon, the trout numbers should improve on Sunshine Reef with the added bonus of some good snapper, sweetlips and mauri cod.

GOTCHA - Five-year-old Mason Bourne won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with his first ever mangrove jack. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Those that headed to the Barwon Banks did well. Again the run was not too bad and anglers that did an overnighter were well rewarded fishing the morning tide with some stonking cobia, reef jacks and spangled emperor all hitting the decks.

Plenty of anglers did the run up to Hervey Bay as there were reports of good trevally around Platypus Bay.

Big goldens and GTs have been taking floating stick baits and poppers worked aggressively over the surface.

GOTCHA - Steve Lawler from Brisbane boated this 83cm snapper on a trip to the middle reef belt. It went for a pilchard bait. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

The Nomad Riptide, Maverick and Chug Norris have all worked well.

Beach anglers have been getting some great fish over the weekend.

There are good gutters on the Noosa North Shore beaches, so try to concentrate your efforts around the top of the tide.

Dart, whiting and bream, as well as tailor and smaller jew, have all come from the gutters.

Fishing around Inskip Point has seen dart everywhere at the moment with some big fish among them.

Small pilchards, mullets, prawns and worms have all been doing the job.

GOTCHA - Russell Mcaleese from Kingaroy landed this 65cm flathead at the river mouth while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

For the lure anglers, casting smaller slugs has nailed some of the larger fish.

This is also the crazy time of the year where we see the odd mackerel coming from the deep water between Inskip and Fraser.

The anglers that have the most success have been using long casting overhead surf rods and are running slider rigs with live mullet.

To find out more on this style of fishing, hit up the team at either of our Davo’s stores.

Flathead have been in great number in the Tin Can, Rainbow Beach area.

Drifting whole fish baits like frogmouth pilchards, hardy heads and whitebait has been very successful.

GOTCHA - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World and a couple of mates trolled up six Spanish mackerel in a recent early morning session not far off Noosa. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Prawn profile soft plastics have also been very effective.

The creek mouths have also been fishing well for large flathead on the run-out tide; live herring have claimed some monster females.

For those that love to use live baits, live poddy mullet or herring, fishing late into the night around heavy structures has been producing some outstanding mangrove jacks.

Fishing the run-out tide after a warmer than usual day seems to be the pick of the times to chase these fish.

There have been some good whiting taken from around sand banks just inside Inskip.

Live worms and freshly pumped yabbies have claimed some real elbow slappers.

Crab numbers have been outstanding. Plenty of quality bucks have been taken over the week, with most being very full. Fresh mullet is still the prime bait for most anglers.

Crab numbers have been outstanding. Plenty of quality bucks have been taken over the week, with most being very full. Fresh mullet is still the prime bait for most anglers.