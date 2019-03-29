The reef that has anglers rejoicing

Offshore

THE offshore crew has been having a blast over the last week with plenty on offer and pelagics has been high on the agenda for most anglers.

One particular reef that has been fishing extremely well lately is North Reef, with a great variety of fish like yellowfin tuna, spotted mackerel, big spanish mackerel and wahoo hanging around.

Trolling the pressure edge of the reef with a mix of colours to see what is working has been productive. A couple of the favourites have been the red and white pilchard colours.

Young gun Nathan Meadows caught and released this 61cm golden trevally in the lower Noosa estuary. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Fishing the grounds off Double Island Point has been rewarding for anglers with anything on the cards from mackerel, dolphin fish, big pearl perch, snapper, jewfish, amberjack, jew, cobia red emperor and more.

There has been a fair bit of current with the big tides so you need some good sized leads to get to the bottom.

Sharks have been a bit of a problem with more than a few red fish taken.

Max Bruckmeier from Germany caught this solid red emperor while on a Trekka 2 charter to Double Island Point. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Sunshine Reef has been fishing well for coral trout, squire, sweetlip and maori cod. Live baits or a well presented pilchard allowed to drift down on to the reef is your best chance to get a trout or two.

Beaches

Noosa's Northshore has been a great option to take the family. One spot that's fishing well is the stretch along Teewah Beach.

Try and spot gutters with a good entry point and exit as this will bring the better quality fish, the fish tend to hang around these areas just out of the current line and wait for passing bait fish to devour. Better tailor, bigger bream, tarwhine and larger dart have all been taken.

GOTCHA - Ben Smith caught this 9.5kg Spanish mackerel at Double Island Point on a pilchard floater. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

For the rock hopper Double Island has been an option with the moderate swell and light winds in the mornings, tuna and spotted mackerel are always on the cards so casting larger slugs and stick baits and retrieving at speed has been successful.

Inskip has also been worth a look with some big trevally taken on the night tide. Baits of mullet and bonito on strip bait rigs have worked very well. Live baits as usual have been devoured with golden trevally and bigeye all on the chew.

Tin Can Bay has been producing, with early morning sessions yielding good results.

Trevally have been hot on the bite with anglers getting amongst the action on the run in tide. Surface poppers have been working well on sun up with a large blip and a good pause.

Working the flats and rolling into the deeper waters has been fishing well for flathead on the run out tide.

There are still some good mud crabs to be had, baiting your pots heavily with fresh mullet has seen the best results.

Set your pots in deeper water as there is still a far bit of fresh in the system. Fishing creeks like Kauri and Alligator have been fishing very well for trevally, bream, mangrove jacks and queenfish.

Early morning and late in the evening is definitely the prime times.

Live baits have been the best way to go but if you don't have a cast net then small pilchards white bait and hardy heads are worth a go.

