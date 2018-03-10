The railway, the highway and the 'Great Fire of Mary St'

ON THE LINE: The original rail line from Maryborough terminated at Gympie, 1882. Attribution: State Library of Queensland

ON AUGUST 10, 1881, the big news in The Gympie Times was the opening of the Maryborough to Gympie rail service, which had occurred the previous Saturday.

Disputes or not, it was a big event, described by one official as "the most important that the district has ever been called upon to celebrate," marking "a new era, a turning point in the history of the district".

It still was not good enough in some ways, with some business interests making the point that while the service would offer Maryborough interests a same day return service, Gympie people with interests in Maryborough would have to travel there on its return leg and wait until the next day to catch the next service home.

Nevertheless, it was a big improvement on horse drawn coach, especially for the delivery of gold and other valuable cargo. It was a lot more comfortable for humans as well.

Things happened fast after that.

By March 18, 1882, the paper reported on a meeting at which the campaign began for a rail link to Brisbane, meaning the relatively isolated mining village would no longer have to rely on mail and goods deliveries by sea, via the ports of Tewantin and Maryborough.

But there was no doubt that back in 1881, the arrival of that train from Maryborough was the most positive thing ever reported in The Gympie Times up to that point.

The paper devoted an extraordinary 6398 words to the train's arrival, as it huffed and puffed and clanked and hissed into its Gympie terminus.

The article was six to 10 times the length which seems to have been common in the paper even for important news.

More than 300 passengers from Maryborough travelled on the first run and were greeted by more than 1000 people.

The word count was three times that devoted to the disastrous Great Fire in Mary St, which was reported seven days later.

"A fire which unhappily proved to be the most destructive that has ever taken place in Gympie, broke out between half past three and four o'clock on Sunday morning and speedily consumed 12 business premises fronting Mary St."

Witness accounts suggested the fire started in the store of seedsman John Ferguson. Grocer John Duff, next door, opened the door of his cottage behind the shop to see the blaze spreading to his place.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to save a load of sawn timber which had just been delivered from Maryborough that day, as material for renovations at the adjacent Bunworth and Raymond factory.

It was during this same era that local government, almost as we know it today, got started.

The Gympie Divisional Board, similar to the boards which existed in more rural areas, was formed in 1879, but on June 25, 1880, it was abolished in favour of a municipality.

The Borough of Gympie held its first elections in August of that year. West of Gympie were the Divisions of Widgee and Glastonbury.

On September 7, 1881, the paper reported a meeting of townspeople interested in forming a gas company.

It was proposed to use Burrum area coal, which had a high gas yield and was just to the north, rather than Ipswich coal. The cost was estimated at between that of the Maryborough and Ipswich gas works.

Electric light was discussed.

And that was just the start.