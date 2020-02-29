Menu
Mick Curran, Bruce Devereaux, Dolly Jensen, Colleen Miller, Chelle Dobson and Warren Polley are less than a quarter of the candidates who have nominated for this year's Gympie council race.
Mick Curran, Bruce Devereaux, Dolly Jensen, Colleen Miller, Chelle Dobson and Warren Polley are less than a quarter of the candidates who have nominated for this year's Gympie council race.
News

The race so far: 26 candidates running for Gympie council

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
WITH four weeks until voting day and only three more days to nominate, more than two dozen candidates have lined up in the race for a spot on the next Gympie Regional Council.

From former state election candidates to ex-councillors and new faces, voters will have no shortage of choice at hand when the polls open.

Mayoral candidates

Mick Curran

READ MORE HERE

Mick Curran
Glen Hartwig

READ MORE HERE

Glen Hartwig
Tim Jerome

READ MORE HERE

Tim Jerome
Division 1 candidates

Jess Milne

Jess Milne.
Ash Little

Ash Little.
Phil Feldman

READ MORE HERE

Phil Feldman.
Division 2 candidates

Leonora Cox

READ MORE HERE

Leonora Cox
Dolly Jensen

READ MORE HERE

Dolly Jensen.
Division 3 candidates

Mal Gear

READ MORE HERE

Mal Gear.
Shane Waldock

READ MORE HERE

Shane Waldock.
Colleen Miller

READ MORE HERE

Colleen Miller
Terrence McMullan

READ MORE HERE

Terrence McMullan.
Division 4 candidates

Bruce Devereaux

READ MORE HERE

Bruce Devereaux.
Rae Gate

READ MORE HERE

Rae Gate.
Wayne Sachs

READ MORE HERE

Wayne Sachs.
Division 5 candidates

Dan Stewart

READ MORE HERE

Dan Stewart.
Chelle Dobson

READ MORE HERE

Chelle Dobson.
Rob Burns

READ MORE HERE

Rob Burns.
Division 6 candidates

Hilary Smerdon

Hilary Smerdon.
Brian Thomas

READ MORE HERE

Brian Thomas.
Mikki Lawson

READ MORE HERE

Mikki Lawson.
Division 7 candidates

Bob Leitch.

Bob Leitch.
Donna Reardon

READ MORE HERE

Donna Reardon.
Warren Polley

READ MORE HERE

Warren Polley.
Division 8 candidates

Bob Fredman

READ MORE HERE

Bob Fredman.
Trent Mitchell

READ MORE HERE

Trent Mitchell.
The Gympie Times is running a full election feature Saturday, March 21.

