The race so far: 26 candidates running for Gympie council
WITH four weeks until voting day and only three more days to nominate, more than two dozen candidates have lined up in the race for a spot on the next Gympie Regional Council.
From former state election candidates to ex-councillors and new faces, voters will have no shortage of choice at hand when the polls open.
Mayoral candidates
Mick Curran
Glen Hartwig
Tim Jerome
Division 1 candidates
Jess Milne
Ash Little
Phil Feldman
Division 2 candidates
Leonora Cox
Dolly Jensen
Division 3 candidates
Mal Gear
Shane Waldock
Colleen Miller
Terrence McMullan
Division 4 candidates
Bruce Devereaux
Rae Gate
Wayne Sachs
Division 5 candidates
Dan Stewart
Chelle Dobson
Rob Burns
Division 6 candidates
Hilary Smerdon
Brian Thomas
Mikki Lawson
Division 7 candidates
Bob Leitch.
Donna Reardon
Warren Polley
Division 8 candidates
Bob Fredman
Trent Mitchell
The Gympie Times is running a full election feature Saturday, March 21.