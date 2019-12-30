Rain, hail or heat? What have the weather Gods got in store for for New Year’s Eve? Forecasters are predicting much calmer conditions to ring in 2020.

QUEENSLANDERS can expect a dry, warm and partly cloudy New Year's Eve with temperatures across the state predicted to reach high 20-degrees to mid 30s and isolated storms "bringing little rain".

Brisbane can expect a partly cloudy New Year's Eve with the mercury tipped to hit 30C and only 10 per cent chance of rain.

The first day of 2020 will be mostly sunny with a maximum of 32C and again, only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The Gold Coast is expected to roll into 2020 with a partly cloudy NYE reaching 28C and a sunny New Year's Day with a maximum of 29C.

It'll be similar conditions on the Sunshine Coast which can expect 29C and partly cloudy tomorrow and 30C and partly cloudy on Wednesday.

In Ipswich, New Year's Day is forecast to reach a maximum of 33C and Logan 31C.

Bureau of Meteorology's Jessica Gardner said the southeast was "looking like it will be dry for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day".

The weather forecast for NYE is good! Not too hot, not too wet, just perfect. Photo: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

However, further north she said there could be the odd storm during the afternoon and early evening.

"Wide Bay and Capricornia have a chance of showers or a thunderstorm … the daytime temperature tomorrow could reach 37C in some parts," Ms Gardner said.

The Peninsula and Gulf Country districts will go into the New Year with "usual expected weather for this time of the year" as predicted showers and thunderstorms hit the region throughout the day, although little rain is to be expected.

"Down in the south west we have surface troughs which are likely to bring some storms in for New Year's Eve in the afternoon and evening … but not a lot of rainfall with them," she said.