Mining D/E
News

The QLD towns set to get $100K makeovers

by Michael Madigan
23rd Oct 2019 5:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland regional towns struggling with drought have been thrown a lifeline after securing $100,000 to fund makeovers aimed at injecting economic lifeblood into our regions

The towns of Alpha, Monto, Cunnamulla and Gayndah are the Queensland winners of Rural Aid's inaugural Ten Town Makeover initiative announced earlier this year.

The initiative, established within Rural Aid's Sustainable Community program, will include $10,000 for town leaders to workshop with experts in rural/regional town renewal with the aim of developing a long-term renewal strategy.

Up to $90,000 will be spent on materials for projects identified by the town leaders, with all materials locally sourced if available.

Alpha is set for a $100,000 town makeover. Picture: Jack Tran
Alpha is set for a $100,000 town makeover. Picture: Jack Tran

Alpha Queensland Police Sergeant, Brian Smith, said the town west of Rockhampton was overwhelmed to hear it had been selected.

"We are a rural town who, like many other small rural towns, have been hit with many years of drought and the hardships that are associated with them,'' he said.

"The money will boost spirits to the revitalisation of an asset within our community."

CEO of Rural Aid, Charles Alder said while the focus was largely on the impact of the drought on farmers and their families, equal attention should be given to the impact on rural communities.

"Small country towns play a critical role in supporting the social and economic fabric of their local communities. This initiative will lift morale and inject much needed capital into the local community.''

