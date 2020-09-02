The purpose of Gympie’s new, tiny radar dishes is revealed

Transport and Main Roads has revealed the story behind the small radar dishes mounted on some of Gympie’s traffic lights.

Transport and Main Roads has revealed the story behind the small radar dishes mounted on some of Gympie’s traffic lights.

IT may be paranoid to believe there are eyes everywhere – but when it comes to Gympie’s traffic lights the idea is not so far fetched.

Eagle-eyed Gympie Regional councillor Bruce Devereaux queried why some of the lights near Gympie Central Shopping Centre and at the top of upper Mary St were topped with radar dishes, sparking a storm of comments and speculation on his Facebook page over their function.

Now the State Government has revealed the answer is remarkably simple – and lifesaving.

“We use a specialist Intelligent Transport System (ITS) software called STREAMS to remotely manage the operation of traffic signals,” a Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said.

One of the dishes can be found at the intersection of Mary and Channon streets.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“The technology enables us to operate Emergency Vehicle Priority (EVP) to give priority to emergency vehicles when they have lights and sirens on with minimal disruption to other traffic.”

It comes in handy for keeping TMR informed of signal faults like blown bulbs, too.

“Some communication is done wirelessly by using small dishes or antennas mounted on top of traffic signals that feed data back to our traffic management centres, which are located across the state.

“You may notice these small dishes or antennas on top of some traffic signals across the Wide Bay Burnett where the signals are wirelessly connected to our STREAMS system.”