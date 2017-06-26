The proposal: Gympie man goes all out for his 'soulmate'

THE PROPOSAL: We all want to know...did Mary say yes to Darren?

DID you read The Gympie Times on Saturday? If so you probably saw the world's most romantic newspaper ad on page 20 - the one where one of our readers proposed to another in a full page declaration of love.

Darren, who works with Mary in Gympie, could not help shouting to world why he wants to marry the woman he describes as his soul mate and the sweetest thing he's ever seen.

When placing the ad, Darren told The Gympie Times Mary would be reading the paper in the early hours of Saturday morning during a break at work.

But the question everyone is asking: Did Mary say yes?

The Gympie Times has a date with Darren today to find out - so watch this space - and in the mean time read below just how much Mary means to Darren:

Contributed

"Dear Mary

No words can explain how much you mean to me. The love I have for you is so strong I take it with me everywhere I go.

Your beauty is so fine, you're my one desire.

I saw you first from the inside and wonder why I didn't see you sooner.

I've come to realise you are my soul mate.

All I do is think about you when I'm not with you.

It is such an honour and a privilege to be with you.

You are my being, the meaning of my life is you.

You are my inspiration to carry on, our life together will be bliss, I will treat you like a princess.

Your sense of humour, your smile, your laugh, your big soft heart, the way you smell, the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you look... it's like looking at an angel.

You're the sweetest thing I have ever seen, my love for you will never die, it just gets stronger with every day that goes by.

I promise to make your dreams come true, to listen to your heart, to make you laugh when you are down, to pick you up when you fall down, to hear your sorrows when you're in need.

I can't imagine my life without you in it.

So I ask for your hand in marriage - will you give me the honour and privilege of being my wife?

Love Darren"