NOT GIVING UP: A Gympie Devils women's player fights through the defence of the Aspley Devils in last nights trial match at Jack Stokes oval.
Sport

The promising signs seen by Gympie Devils coach after loss

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Feb 2019 12:16 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gympie Devils women's rugby league team put up a huge fight against the Aspley Devils last night, but were defeated 26-4.

The game was played at Jack Stokes oval in front of an impressive home crowd.

Although it was only a trial match, the women's team were "impressive” to watch, Coach Troy Carlson said.

"We did well but we just got fatigued towards the end,” Mr Carlson said.

"I am proud of the girls performances because for a lot of them it was their first time playing rugby league.

"I think we'll be getting better and better each time we play.”

Mr Carlson said several players performed exceptionally well.

"I think Lorrie Cahill (Forward) and Sophia Fisher (Full Back) were star players last night,” he said.

After last night's game, Mr Carlson said speed and defence will be worked on during training.

"We've also got to work on quicker play the balls, but we'll get there,” he said.

