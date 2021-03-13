The products in short supply because of COVID

Everything from gym weights to cars, fridges to furniture and football boots to bicycles are all delayed to your doorstep as the pandemic's economic symptoms are still felt in our stores.

The CEO of the Reject Shop Andre Reich knows all too well the impact it's had on the store with most of the delays coming from imports from Asia.

"Initially, product delivery impacts were caused by factory and distribution centre shutdowns, shipping and airlines reducing services but now global shipping container shortages are causing the major issues," Mr Reich said.

"At this stage there is no confirmation as to when the supply of international ships and containers will meet global demands - as demand is exceeding supply, shipping freight rates are significantly higher than historical rates."

Fitness Director Fletcher Linscott (front) with Club Manager Tyson Edwards from YouFit had to wait eight weeks for gym equipment to come in. Picture: Richard Walker

Retail expert Gary Mortimer said when a product relies on multiple different parts from different countries it only adds to the delays.

This applies to things like gaming devices, cars, bicycles and NBN modems with a shortage of a tiny microchip causing a global problem.

A spokeswoman from the Motoring and Transport Association Queensland said some manufacturers are being affected more depending on where they are made.

"Modern vehicles are clearly heavy consumers of these chipsets (semiconductors) and this has only been exacerbated with the advancements of technology," she said.

General photograph of shipping containers at Port of Brisbane. Picture: Richard Walker

The Chief Customer Officer at NBN Co Brad Whitcomb said they've had to stop new installations, hoping to resume them by the end of May.

"We have been monitoring this issue for several months since we first became aware the global shortage of chipsets affecting various industries, including telecommunications," Mr Whitcomb said.

While this can be a pain for consumers, it is taking its toll on business as well.

Renovations have been halted and the construction industry is under pressure with the Deputy CEO of Master Builders Queensland Paul Bidwell saying the supply can't keep up with the demand.

"There are serious supply issues, not for all trades but specific trades are having problems, influenced by a variety of factors, which are being exacerbated by COVID," Mr Bidwell said.

"I had someone tell me the pricing of plumbing hardware increased three times in as many months"

Venue manager Emma Tomkins, wedding co-ordinator Kylie Critchley and assistant director Alina Zhao at wedding venue Coolibah Downs Estate on The Gold Coast. Picture: Jason O’Brien

It's not just limited to products though a Gold Coast wedding venue is up to 4/5 weddings weekly on top of other events due to postponements from last year.

The Assistant Director of Coolibah Downs Estate said while they are loving the increase in weddings, they aren't able to pick up as many new ones.

"Because we have had to postpone all of last years weddings we aren't able to pick up as many new sales as we would have liked to, because all the new sales are going into the following year which makes it like a loss," Ms Zhao said.

HOMEWARE AND HARDWARE

● 10-16 week delay on furniture orders for Brisbane, increases to 20 weeks for regional areas.

● Vacancy rates in Brisbane sit below 1 per cent amid supply issues in the housing market.

● Building industry massive supply issues: Trusses, roofing, plumbing, tapware all delayed.

● 6-week wait on laminated veneer lumber for home renovations.

● More than 400 trucks waiting for aircon installations.

● 6-8 weeks delays on refrigerators, standard delivery times not expected until late April.

● Freight prices rise by up to 500 per cent due to container shortage and backlogs at ports.

TECHNOLOGY

● Months-long wait for guitars, keyboards and other music equipment.

● Shortage in supply on microchips causing stock level issues.

● Massive shortage on PlayStation5 consoles. Amazon sold out.

● Xbox Series 5 sold out on Amazon.

● No new NBN installations from February through to June.

● Movie cinemas down 40 per cent, struggling with no new content out of Hollywood.

FITNESS

● Football stock due for pre-season still delayed, Adidas and XBlades longest wait.

● Gym equipment still facing 8 week delays after massive demand in first lockdown.

● Bikes and skates stock won't return to normal until 2022.

● Family outdoor games such as bocce sets and pool toys due before Christmas are only now arriving at some retail stores.

EVENTS

● Venues forced outdoors, operating at reduced capacities.

● Wedding venues overwhelmed with demand owing to ceremonies delayed throughout 2020.

GOODS

● International alcohol imports returning to normal at 90 per cent year-on-year, lasting issues with supply chains.

● Delays for farming chemicals and machinery.

● Between 3-6 months wait on most new cars.

● 40 per cent increase on used car prices.

Originally published as The products in short supply because of COVID