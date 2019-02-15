‘A producer made me’: MAFS bombshell

It seems like the honeymoon is well and truly over for Married At First Sight's Lauren Huntriss.

After slamming her ex-virgin "husband" Matthew Bennett on Instagram, Lauren has now taken to Facebook to claim a producer on the show made her say she "used to be a lesbian," blasting them for making her look like a "deadset nympho".

Despite sparks flying between them almost immediately after they walked down the aisle, things went south soon after Matthew, 29, lost his virginity to Lauren on their honeymoon.

Lauren isn't happy about her portrayal on MAFS

MORE MAFS:

During a on-air conversation with Matthew on MAFS earlier this week, Lauren admitted to having past relationships with women, but her choice of words irritated viewers.

The next day as she and Matthew continued to struggle with intimacy in their new relationship, Lauren asked her new partner if he would be more dominant in bed.

"How would you feel if I was into swinging? Threesomes?" she said. "I just want to unleash the beast."

Responding to a fan on Facebook, Lauren claimed MAFS used "great editing" to make her look like a "deadset nympho".

"Don't worry about the fact I've been nothing but supportive and patient with Matt for 4 weeks leading up to this conversation where I was clearly joking about the swinging and threesomes," she wrote, according to Daily Mail Australia.

"And for the record I never chose the word 'lesbian'. I initially said 'I used to see women because I hated men when I was 18-20 due to something personal,' but no it wasn't dramatic enough so the producer made me say the word 'lesbian'.

Matthew and Lauren clicked on their wedding day. Picture: Nigel Wright.

"To clarify I never was a lesbian, I had sexual experiences when I was 18 ffs."

Lauren's Facebook rant comes as her relationship seems pretty much irreparable ahead of Sunday night's commitment ceremony.

During the dinner party, Lauren overheard Matthew admitting he "just not attracted," to her, sparking a massive argument.

"I just feel a bit used, Matt. Did you just use me to lose your virginity?" Lauren asked Matthew in a heated confrontation.

After the episode aired, Lauren opened up about the betrayal in a series of replies to fans on Instagram.

Responding to one viewer who suggested producers were much more sympathetic to Matthew than her, she wrote: "Absolutely, it's completely unfair. Apparently I don't matter."

But they’ve since clashed over intimacy. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT

When another user accused Matthew of not showing any sensitivity toward Lauren's feelings, she replied: "Unfortunately he's not capable of feelings … Since day one it was all about him. I was nothing but supportive and caring of him. This entire story was (Matthew's) story. I'm sick of the excuses."

Earlier this week, Kyle and Jackie O Show producer Sonia Jahshan claimed Nine had "banned" Matthew and Lauren from speaking to each other.

"Guys, here's some inside goss. We've been told that Lauren and Matt are not allowed to talk to each other," she revealed. "They've been separated."

Sonia added: "Apparently they've had no contact. They're not allowed to have contact with each other. I don't know if it's Nine (that's enforcing this), but something weird is happening … They used the word 'banned'."

Married At First Sight continues Sunday night 7pm on Channel 9.