The Power 20 of Gympie region’s sport are about to be revealed

THIS Saturday The Gympie Times releases the Power 20: The 20 Most Influential People in Gympie Region Sport.

You will know some, others you might not, but they wield power in the sporting circles around the region.

This community has a long and proud passion for sport and has produced some extraordinary talent over the years.

The late Jim Geiger. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times

The Power 20 will not necessarily be about our most talented sports men and women though, it will be about those who wield influence in sport – some will play, some will be administrators like the late great Jimmy Geiger.

Power is a subjective beast, so how can you compile a list of the 20 most influential people in Gympie sport without upsetting anyone?

Simply put, you cannot.

But we can have a conversation about it.

All on this list will have not shuffled off their mortal coil and be living in or have strong connections with the region.

Once again, we know that putting together such a subjective list is not science and we welcome all feedback.

Rugby union - Stingrays v Cyclones. Photo Bec Singh

However you feel about it when you read it, we hope there is plenty of discussion.

There was plenty of debate and discussion around Gympie’s Power 30 this year. We expect the same with the Power 20 of Sport.

Have your say when the list comes out – drop comments to our office at 44 Nash St or to editor@gympietimes.com