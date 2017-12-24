The police warning to keep you safe this Christmas

HERE TO HELP: Transport and Main Roads' Wayne Croft, Lions Club member Rob White, Gympie Police Snr Cnst Deb Wruck and Lions Club member Bob Bland.

POLICE are out in force on the roads this holiday and are reminding drivers to utilise the Driver Reviver stations.

Driver Reviver runs every holidays and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Gympie Police senior constable Deb Wruck said drivers should utilise the service as part of an overall driving tactic to stay alive on the roads.

"Driver Reviver is always open which is the main thing,” Snr Cnst Wruck said.

"When you're tired and driving a long way, popping out of the car and stretching your legs does refresh you.

"It's a serious thing (driving), and Driver Reviver are about keeping you alive.

"There are very lovely people here, they donate their time for free, which is amazing.”

Snr Cnst Wruck said police are targeting the Fatal Five as always and will be present on the roads.

"It's the usual fatal five - speed, drugs and alcohol, seatbelt, fatigue and attention,” she said.

"We see a lot of young people on their phone and a lot of caravan roll-overs.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, said the Driver Reviver initiative is vitally important to safe roads in holiday periods.

"We have more than 2300 volunteers across Queensland who run 33 Driver Reviver sites during school holidays and public holidays, and around half of these locations have been operating for 25 years or more,” Mr Bailey said.

"Many people will be hitting the road and we encourage motorists to join in the celebrations by visiting a Driver Reviver site,” he said.

"The message is simple: Stop, Revive and Survive.”