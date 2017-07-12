21°
News

The plan to take the fizz out of your hospital food

Jacob Carson
| 12th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
HEALTHY MEAL: There'll be less emphasis on chocolates and soft drinks at Gympie Hospital.
HEALTHY MEAL: There'll be less emphasis on chocolates and soft drinks at Gympie Hospital. Tanya Easterby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE humble hospital vending machine has proven to be the unsung hero for many patients facing a long wait in emergency.

But the promise of a late-night sugar hit at Gympie Hospital may eventually become a rarity, with Queensland Health looking to make a major shake-up in what food will be provided.

"Healthcare facilities play an important role in promoting the health and well-being of patients, staff and visitors," reads the introduction to the Health Department's best practice guide for healthier drinks.

"There is growing consumer demand for healthy drinks and food - industry is responding to this by launching healthier products and innovative vending solutions."

The contents of vending machines may look different in the future.
The contents of vending machines may look different in the future. Contributed

Vending machines, once the happy home of soft drinks, chocolate bars and potato chips, may look radically different - with a greater emphasis on healthier options, including water, unflavoured milk, fruit and vegetable juices and some hot drinks.

The best practice guide also recommends "less-healthy drinks should not to be promoted or advertised on vending machines".

The Gympie Region has a well-documented problem with obesity, and it appears a greater emphasis will be made on healthier options for patients and visitors.

"Facilities within Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service adhere to Queensland Health's A Better Choice Strategy by providing a range of food options for patients, visitors and staff," a spokeswoman said.

"In line with this strategy, healthy foods are more prominently displayed in vending machines and food retail outlets than less healthy options."

Caboolture Hospital, situated in an area with it's own obesity issues, has gone the extra step and outright banned sugary soft drinks, sports drinks and energy drinks from their vending machines and canteens.

The recommendations of best practice delivered by Queensland Health aren't considered mandatory, with much of the choice coming from separate hospital administrators.

So while this doesn't mean the end of a can of soft drink and a bag of lollies during your hospital wait, officials are hoping you'll consider reaching for a fruit juice instead.

"This is intended to promote a more healthy choice for our patients, visitors and staff," the spokeswoman said.

No Caption
No Caption Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie hospital junk food sunshine coast hospital and health district

The message is clear - it pays to recycle

The message is clear - it pays to recycle

Improving how we manage waste is one of our top priorities at Council so we can enhance and protect our environment well into the future

Kitty Kats just purr-fect for Wine and Jazz Festival

The Kitty Kats will entertain the crowd at this year's Gympie Wine and Jazz Festival.

The Wine and Jazz Festival just a few weeks away

A look inside the Gympie Bone Museum's exhibition

Jaimie Cook from Gympie Bones Museum project.

Support your burgeoning local bone museum

Gympie, it's back to cold mornings again

BIG CHILL: Gympie residents got their first blast of winter this morning.

Chilly in Gympie as cold air mass returns minimums to normal winter

Local Partners

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

An incredible sign of progress for young, Gympie-born Scott Hoare

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Emma Patil, Jessica Patil, Jackie Dillon, Heather Goodall, Shlok Patil and Samvid Patil.

BRINGING a personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Many Gympie-ites living with diabetes and don't know it

FACILITATOR: Healthy lifestyle co-ordinator Kerry Roach will host a type 2 diabetes session at Gympie Community Health on August 10.

Are you at risk of diabetes?

Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

Letter: Koala breeding season in this region has started

O'Donnell house victorious in Widgee school athletics

EYE ON THE PRIZE: Teacher Robert Andrews gives Benjamin Dighton some pointers as he tries the discus throwing at Widgee State School's recent athletics day.

Good sports take the field at Widgee

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Is the food on MasterChef Australia still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

OUTSTANDING VIEWS AND QUALITY COUNTRY

Veteran 4570

House 4 2 3 $590,000

Relax on the shady verandah with your favourite drink and gaze over your property and far beyond. These impressive views need to be seen to be believed. This...

KING OF THE HILL

48 Edinburgh Court, East Deep Creek 4570

House 4 2 4 $479,000

Be inspired by this rare hilltop beauty. Take in the outstanding panoramic views over Gympie and south past Mt Cooran. Enjoy the rural feel of the neighbouring...

ELEVATED AND EAST OF GYMPIE

29 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 4 2 2 $599,000

This is 21 acres of country living at its best! Only 12 kilometres east of Gympie, on the road to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay. Approximately 68 kilometres to...

INDULGE IN URBAN LIFESTYLE

5 Maidment Court, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $395,000

You can't look past this impressive executive family home offered in the popular Fairview Park Estate on a 704m2 allotment. Conveniently located near Gympie...

RENOVATING OPPORTUNITY

74 Randwick Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION

Acting under instructions of the Court Appointed Trustees for sale we would like to submit 74 Randwick Road, Monkland to Public Auction on 15th July 2017 at 3pm...

DID YOU SAY 5 ACRES?

288 Randwick Road, East Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 1 $339,000

Would you like to live close to town on approximately five, flood free acres with a bitumen road running straight past your property? This three bedroom...

AUCTION ON SITE SATURDAY 12 TH AUGUST AT 3.00PM

10 Alma Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION

As selling agents we have the pleasure in offering 2 well presented units each with modern kitchens, bathrooms, lounge-rooms and rear sunrooms. They have recently...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

GOING NOW: 9 houses under $200k in Gympie

5 Simone Court, $199,000

'Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to own'

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!