The piece of advice that inspired Gympie bull rider Mann

RIGHT: Gympie bull rider Cody Mann will be in action at the Gympie Showgrounds this Saturday night. Imagery Magic Photography

Rodeo: It can be regarded as a dangerous sport but this Gympie teenager could not see himself doing anything else as a hobby.

As the rodeo heads to Gympie this Saturday, bull rider Cody Mann will step up from juniors to novice for the first time.

"I thought I would step up as this year is my third year riding and next year I will be forced out of juniors,” he said.

"As this is the Gympie Bull n Bronc, I thought it would be the perfect time to step up because it is my home rodeo.”

Bull and Bronc - Mark Johnstone Senior Bull Ride LEEROY TODD

Inspired by his dad Nathan's love of the sport, there was a piece of advice which stood out.

"It is not just about riding the bull but reading the bull,” he said.

"If they are small and less muscular you have to be twice as fast. If you're one move behind you have to work twice as hard.

"The bigger and muscular bull you have to get over the front of them, but not too far because you can head butt them. You have to be in the right position.”

The 17-year-old said you need to have passion for the sport.

Bull and Bronc - Scott Ward Senior Bull Ride LEEROY TODD

"I have seen bull riders who come in, buy new gear and if they get hurt, you see them selling that gear online,” he said.

"You have to have a heart for it. It is not just about being strong. You need to be thinking of your bull and visualising it (otherwise) you should not ride.

"It is high risk but it is a good hobby to have. There is no other sport I could do.”

Mann has been riding for three years and the highlight remains coming second in the Mt Isa show in 2017.

Bull and Bronc, Lachlan Dark U/18 Bull Ride LEEROY TODD

"It is the biggest rodeo in Australia and I was pretty proud,” he said.

"You have a good ride it gives you momentum which you just work off.”

The annual Gympie Bull n Bronc will be in Gympie this Saturday from 4pm.

Buy tickets online at www.gympietickets.com.au/

event/bull-n-bronc-2019