The phone call this Gympie basketballer will never forget

Basketball: Gympie basketballer Brandon Albrecht will get a taste of what it is like to compete at the next level when he heads to America in November.

There will be scouts watching the games, Albrecht could receive a scholarship with a team in the USA and eventually play in the National Basketball Association.

Albrecht played for the Maryborough Magic under-16s at the state championships this year and was invited to travel with the Australian Boomerangs basketball tour of the USA in November.

"To get offered this trip I played for the Magic in division 4 in Logan and we came fifth and the coach of the team saw me play,” he said.

"I will always remember that phone call. It was amazing, we were on the drive home back from Logan and I found out. I knew all my hard work had finally paid off.”

Despite having the chance to watch some of the NBA, Albrecht will be showing off his skills to the Americans.

"We will have five training sessions, once a month before we go away and we will play eight games while we are over there,” he said.

"We will verse teams in Los Angeles, Carolina and Washington. It will be a very high level and the coach expects a lot from us.”

It will not just be the 14-year-old's nutrition that will need to be spot on, his mental game has to be perfected.

"I am going to have to work on my nutrition and be ready for it because the basketball in America is more intense,” he said. "I will probably just get my body ready and my mental state. Eating the right food and trying not to snack.

Albrecht will play the integral position of point guard, facilitating scoring opportunities.

"I will have the ball in my hand a lot and I have to play on the perimetre and set up my team mates,” he said. "It will be an important role and I think I am pretty good at it. I have played guard a lot in the regular comp and when I go away for rep.”