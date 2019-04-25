Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Basketball Brandon Albrecht, 14
Gympie Basketball Brandon Albrecht, 14 Troy Jegers
News

The phone call this Gympie basketballer will never forget

Rebecca Singh
by
25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Basketball: Gympie basketballer Brandon Albrecht will get a taste of what it is like to compete at the next level when he heads to America in November.

There will be scouts watching the games, Albrecht could receive a scholarship with a team in the USA and eventually play in the National Basketball Association.

Albrecht played for the Maryborough Magic under-16s at the state championships this year and was invited to travel with the Australian Boomerangs basketball tour of the USA in November.

"To get offered this trip I played for the Magic in division 4 in Logan and we came fifth and the coach of the team saw me play,” he said.

MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT: Brandon Albrecht, 14, will travel with the Australian Boomerangs basketball tour of the USA in November, (inset) his Mum, Gympie Basketball president Jennifer.
MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT: Brandon Albrecht, 14, will travel with the Australian Boomerangs basketball tour of the USA in November, (inset) his Mum, Gympie Basketball president Jennifer. Troy Jegers

"I will always remember that phone call. It was amazing, we were on the drive home back from Logan and I found out. I knew all my hard work had finally paid off.”

Despite having the chance to watch some of the NBA, Albrecht will be showing off his skills to the Americans.

"We will have five training sessions, once a month before we go away and we will play eight games while we are over there,” he said.

"We will verse teams in Los Angeles, Carolina and Washington. It will be a very high level and the coach expects a lot from us.”

It will not just be the 14-year-old's nutrition that will need to be spot on, his mental game has to be perfected.

Gympie Basketball Brandon Albrecht and his proud mum, Gympie Basketball president Jennifer Albrecht.
Gympie Basketball Brandon Albrecht and his proud mum, Gympie Basketball president Jennifer Albrecht. Troy Jegers

"I am going to have to work on my nutrition and be ready for it because the basketball in America is more intense,” he said. "I will probably just get my body ready and my mental state. Eating the right food and trying not to snack.

Albrecht will play the integral position of point guard, facilitating scoring opportunities.

"I will have the ball in my hand a lot and I have to play on the perimetre and set up my team mates,” he said. "It will be an important role and I think I am pretty good at it. I have played guard a lot in the regular comp and when I go away for rep.”

australian boomerangs gympie basketball association gympie sport maryboorough magic nba
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 42 Gympie jobs saved as major facility reopens

    premium_icon BREAKING: 42 Gympie jobs saved as major facility reopens

    News State Government works with Corbet's and Laminex to reopen the Carter Holt Harvey timber processing facility

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:03 AM
    Phantom bookings, misdirected critics plague Imbil shop

    premium_icon Phantom bookings, misdirected critics plague Imbil shop

    News Rattler's return causes cafe confusion.

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:02 AM
    Gympie region sculptor creates lifelike Anzac soldier

    premium_icon Gympie region sculptor creates lifelike Anzac soldier

    News The steel soldier will join its brother at the Edmonton Cenotaph.

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    How One Mile will be the new home of Gympie cricket

    premium_icon How One Mile will be the new home of Gympie cricket

    News 'People will be able to watch the local cricket as well as the Gold'

    • 25th Apr 2019 12:01 AM