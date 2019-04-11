All the Round 4 SuperCoach AFL captain options
With the Thursday night footy fast approaching, The Phantom looks at all of the SuperCoach captain options for Round 4.
THE BEST OPTIONS
Jake Lloyd (Syd)
Thursday night v Melbourne
With scores of 131, 124 and 130, the Sydney defender is one of three players to score more than 120 points in each of the first three rounds. And Lloyd averages 127 points in his past eight matches at the SCG. A great Thursday night VC option. The Phantom prefers Lloyd over Melbourne big man Max Gawn, who has a career-average of 91 against the Swans, after the inclusion of second ruckman Braydon Preuss.
Brodie Grundy (Coll)
Friday night v Western Bulldogs
After a quiet Round 1, the Collingwood big man has bounced back with 137 and 132 in the past two matches. Grundy, who scored 152 points in the two sides' only meeting last year, should be far too good for young Bulldogs' ruckman Tim English on Friday night. Should be in your VC/C combination this week.
Jack Macrae (WB)
Friday night v Collingwood
The threat of Magpie stopper Levi Greenwood is there but Macrae's ball-winning, as he proved on a number of occasions last seasons, is almost unstoppable. It's hard to see Macrae scoring less than 100 again.
Patrick Dangerfield (Geel)
Saturday v GWS
The Geelong star averages a huge 156 points in his past three matches against the Giants and we know he loves playing down at the Cattery, with a 154-point performance against the Demons in Round 2 the latest piece of evidence. The ideal captain option after a Thursday/Friday night VC.
Lachie Neale (Bris)
Saturday v Essendon
The Bombers midfield like to go head-to-head so it's unlikely a direct tag comes Neale's way, despite a blistering start to the year. If you include his final four games at Fremantle, Neale has a seven-round average of 138.
Patrick Cripps (Carl)
Sunday v Gold Coast
While the Suns won, the Bulldogs midfielders had a field day, with Macrae, Tom Liberatore and Marcus Bontempelli tallying 413 SuperCoach points between them. And in Carlton's last meeting with the Gold Coast, Cripps recorded 37 disposals, 11 tackles and 173 points.
SMOKIES
Zach Merrett (Ess)
Saturday v Brisbane
After a quiet start, the Bomber midfielder is building nicely, tallying 120 points, on the back of 26 disposals and 14 contested possessions, despite the attention of James Harmes against the Demons. A left-field option if you need it.
Travis Boak (Port)
Saturday v Richmomd
With scores of 119, 123 and 136 in the opening three rounds, the former Power skipper, who is back in the midfield, is in some serious form. And after giving up SuperCoach tons to five Collingwood midfielders in Round 2, the Tigers conceded another four against the Giants.
The Phantom's Call
It's likely, I'll be playing it safe with Grundy as VC into Dangerfield as C but Lloyd is well-and-truly in the picture.
By the numbers
Average past three v opponent
Patrick Dangerfield (Geel) 156
Patrick Cripps (Carl) 133
Adam Treloar (Coll) 126
Elliot Yeo (WCE) 123
Joel Selwood (Geel) 118
Brodie Grundy (Coll) 114
Scott Pendlebury (Coll) 113
Zach Merrett (Ess) 108
Lachie Neale (Bris) 103
Travis Boak (Port) 101