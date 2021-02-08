The people facing serious charges in Gympie District court

Gympie District Court, where 13 people are due to appear in this sittings.

District Court will sit for two weeks in Gympie starting today with 13 people facing serious charges.

Nathan Dawes is due for mention at 9.30am, followed by Jessemy Daley at 10am where a pre-recording of evidence is expected to be given.

At 12.30pm John Barker is due for mention, with the following nine people due for mention at 12.45pm:

– Mitchell Byrne

– Shane Boston

– Ivan Thrash

– Matthew Lunam

– Kenneth Hampton

– Chase Pedley

– Anthony Green

– Phillip Soolan

– Stojan Simic

At 2.15pm a pre-trial hearing is expected to start for Kenneth Pratt.

Judge Cash QC will pride over all Gympie District Court matters.

