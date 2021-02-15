The people before Gympie District Court today

The second week of district court sittings beings in Gympie today with the sentencing of Lars Gerathy at 10am.

Antony Green is also due for sentencing from 10am before the prerecording of evidence for accused Ivan Thrash is expected from 2.15pm.

Judge Cash QC will preside over the sittings.

