The pelagic species enticing anglers in the Gympie region

GREAT TRIP: Jason Below boated this gold spot cod at North Reef while on a five-hour Cougar One charter. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Offshore

THE offshore crew finally had a window last weekend to head out and take advantage of some pristine conditions.

Pelagic species have been high on the agenda for most anglers, with the reefs on the eastern side of Fraser Island fishing extremely well.

A good variety of species have been taken including spotted mackerel, bigger spanish mackerel and some nice longtail tuna.

EYE ON THE FUTURE: Zane Hermance caught and released this 94cm jewfish in the upper Noosa River. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Trolling the edges of the reef with hard-body lures in a spread, and a mix of colours and depths, has been productive.

Fishing the grounds off Double Island Point has also been rewarding for anglers - mackerel, big pearl perch, snapper, jewfish, amberjack, cobia, red emperor and many more have been boated.

There has been a fair bit of current with bigger tides around the full moon phase of last week so having plenty of lead on board is a must.

Sharks have been a pain, with plenty of anglers struggling to get a whole fish to the surface. If you are in this situation, best to move rather than sacrificing fish.

For the anglers out of Noosa, Sunshine Reef has been fishing well for coral trout, snapper, sweetlip and maori cod.

Gotcha - Kade from Melbourne caught and released this healthy 49cm mangrove jack while on a Noosa River Fishing Safari. www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Live baits have been the No.1 performer, but well-presented, scented plastics have also been working well.

Beaches

NOOSA'S North Shore has been a great option for those with a four-wheel-drive.

One spot that is fishing well is the stretch along Teewah Beach. Finding that good, high-water gutter is key to catching a decent feed. Better tailor, bigger bream, tarwhine and larger dart have all been taken.

Inskip has also been great with both the channel and the beach good for tailor and trevally, especially on the higher of the two high tides. That is in the evening at the moment, but it will change next week to the morning tide.

With school holidays just around the corner, plenty of families will be heading to Fraser to take advantage of the fishing.

Whiting, dart and flathead have all been reported in the close gutters - the perfect casting distance for young anglers.

Rivers and creeks

THOSE who have done the trip to Tin Can Bay for an early morning session on the trevally have not been disappointed.

They have been on the bite, with anglers getting among the action on the run-in tide.

Surface lures have been going well at sun-up. Working the lures hard and having plenty of pauses should deliver some exciting, surface action.

For the flathead anglers, waiting for the run-out tide has paid dividends. Working the flats and slowly rolling out plastics, lures or baits into the deeper waters has been the most successful method.

Creeks such as Kauri and Alligator have been fishing very well for trevally, bream, mangrove jack and queenfish.

Early morning and late in the evening are definitely the prime times. Live baits have been the best, but if you do not have a cast net then small pilchards, white bait and hardy heads are worth a go.

Whiting numbers are also good with more and more summer whiting showing up. Getting fresh bait is the key, so collecting yabbies on the low tide will help your cause.

For up-to-date reports, visit fishingnoosa.com.au

