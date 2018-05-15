The part-time uni job that turned into a pizza empire

Domino's Dave Burness has worked his way up franchisee ladder.

WHAT started as a part-time money earner to fund university 27 years ago, has turned into a five-store franchisee empire for Gympie businessman Dave Burness.

Mr Burness co-owns Domino's Gympie and Maryborough with Brad McCartin, who like himself started his business climb from the ground.

"I started working for Domino's as a delivery driver 27 years ago when I was at university,” Mr Burness said.

"When I started out, I never imagined where it would take me.

"But I enjoyed the teamwork and saw there was opportunities to learn and grow in the business, so here I am 27 years later.”

FRANCHISEE MATES: Domino' s Pizza partners Brad McCartin and Dave Burness. Contributed

Mr Burness owns five Domino's stores across Queensland and found his business partner when he started working at his Gympie store as a delivery driver seven years ago.

"Brad quickly worked his way up to become a shift runner and after two years, he became store manager,” Dave said.

"He had really proven himself as a team member - he had a great work ethic, was ambitious and eager to learn - so I invited him to become a partner in the Gympie and Maryborough stores.

"I have always believed it is part of a franchisee's job to support team members in their careers, whether that's inside or outside of Domino's.”

Brad said Dave's support helped him to achieve his goal of becoming a franchisee.

"At Domino's, there is a real culture of promoting from within and supporting team members to achieve their goals. Without the opportunities offered to me by my business partner Dave,” he said.

"I would never have thought it was possible to own my own business.”

Domino's has recently moved to the Fast Food Industry Award (Modern Award) that provides team members wages that are among the highest in the industry, including penalty rates.