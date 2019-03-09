The 'other' Keeffe stakes Round 1 AFL claim with GWS Giants

AUSSIE RULES: It's the double act that continues to put Gympie on the national sporting map.

While Brisbane Lions ruck Jessy Keeffe earned Team of the Week plaudits for her sublime AFLW performance against Geelong, older brother Lachlan has pressed his claim for a spot in the GWS Giants' Round 1 squad later this month.

Keeffe started in and completed his second pre-season game as the Giants went down to the Adelaide Crows 7.15 (57) to 10.15 (75) at UNSW Canberra Oval last night.

The contest started evenly with scores level at quarter time, but the Giants' inaccurate kicking handed the Crows a decisive six-goal advantage at the final change.

A tall defender used sparingly in the ruck, Keeffe tallied nine disposals at 100 per cent efficiency and took seven marks in 87 per cent time on the ground, according to official match stats.

Keeffe also featured in his side's JLT 1 win over Sydney, collecting eight disposals for that match.

The 28-year-old now faces an anxious wait before learning whether he gains selection in the Giants' Round 1 lineup to take on Essendon at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

The Giants will be without fellow defender Nick Haynes for at least another two weeks as he recovers from a back injury, but Keeffe will have to earn his place in the side as key defensive features Adam Tomlinson, Matt Buntine and Aidan Corr press for more game time.

Keeffe needs just two more games to reach his long-awaited 50 game milestone after eight appearances with GWS last week took his career tally to 48.

He last pulled on the Giants guernsey in their semi-final loss to his former club Collingwood.