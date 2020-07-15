The one thing Gympie has been missing for 4 months is back

An oldie but a goodie: Bruce Devereaux in his pre-councillor days excited for a trip to the movies a few years back. We bet he will be equally excited when he hears the cinema is reopening. Photo Renee Albrecht

An oldie but a goodie: Bruce Devereaux in his pre-councillor days excited for a trip to the movies a few years back. We bet he will be equally excited when he hears the cinema is reopening. Photo Renee Albrecht

IT'S been an almost four month wait for movie buffs to get their cinematic fix in Gympie, but now is the time to pop the corn as Gympie Cinemas opens tomorrow.

And to celebrate the cinema is offering reduced ticket prices and a swath of old classics that will run over the coming weeks, owner Paul McKeown said.

COVID-19 forced the twin cinemas in Monkland St to shut down in late March, but compliance with social distancing rules and cleaning is allowing the business to get back on track, Mr McKeown said.

The cinema will start by running at about 25% capacity to adhere to the four square metre rule between family groups where empty seats will be left between groups.

Covid cleaning between sessions, contract tracing and sanitising will also be in place, he said.

But following the guidelines will be worth it as Toy Story 1, Finding Nemo and Mary Poppins are just some of the famous titles that will get a second run.

"We are trying to get a few of the old classics in," Mr McKeown said.

"Mary Poppins is 56 years old … there'd be very few people that have ever seen it on the big screen," he said.

New releases including Follow Me, Dark Waters, Unhinged and Love Sarah will also screen.

While revheads might be happy to hear about the Brock over the Top documentary on offer.

All movies will be available for $8 a ticket all day, every day no matter what age, he said.

Mr McKeown is also encouraging people to book online - not only so they snag a seat but so people can lock in one at safe distance between other patrons.

Click here for full session details