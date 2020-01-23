The one reason Gympie DV abuser was spared jail

A YOUNG Gympie region father who became jealous when he saw messages between his former partner and another man.

A YOUNG Gympie region father who became jealous when he saw messages between his former partner and another man.

A YOUNG Gympie region father who became jealous when he saw messages between his former partner and another man proceeded to terrorise her as she tried to shower.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week Police were called to a Gympie address in relation to a domestic violence incident about midday on December 26 last year.

Once there officers spoke to the victim, who said she and the 23-year-old man were no longer in a relationship but she had allowed him to stay because he had been homeless.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, borrowed one of the victim’s phones because his wasn’t working, only to begin screaming insults such as “b****” and “s***” at her when he saw “some messages to another male”.

The emotional victim ran into the bathroom and started having a shower, but the man burst into the room, standing over her and continuing his tirade.

The victim asked him to leave several times and he refused until much later, the court heard.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns said the man admitted to police that he had instigated the screaming because he was angry she was messaging another man, but said he couldn’t remember much of the incident.

Solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court the man shared two children from a long-term relationship with the victim, and had become angry and upset when he realised she had moved on from him.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan called the man’s behaviour “appalling” and urged him to “grow up”, noting a previous domestic violence order breach in 2018.

Mr Callaghan told him the only reason he had been spared jail was because there was no actual violence within the incident.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and was sentenced to six months’ jail suspended immediately for 18 months.