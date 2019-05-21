The off-field battle the Gympie Cats can't get right

BIG LOSS: Gympie Cats player Jack Cross sustained a shoulder injury and will leave a hole in the side's attack when Gympie takes on Pine Rivers this Saturday.

BIG LOSS: Gympie Cats player Jack Cross sustained a shoulder injury and will leave a hole in the side's attack when Gympie takes on Pine Rivers this Saturday. Leeroy Todd

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats first season in the Brisbane Division 3 competition was going to be tough but the injured side is showing plenty of heart.

Several players have been backing up for both reserves and seniors teams and their coach said he could not be prouder.

"The players are doing an outstanding job and we could not ask more from them, but it is something we cannot sustain,” Dave Carroll said.

"One game we were seven goals down at three-quarter time, we got nine points out in front to lose by three points and played without a bench.”

Gympie Cats 2019 - Dave Tinners Carroll (Coach) Troy Jegers

Fourteen new players have been recruited this season, but a few have been injured, others have moved away and some are not available every week due to work commitments - this has made it tough for the Cats.

"We just can't get it right at the moment,” Carroll said.

"We have had good young players coming through this year which has been good for us but of those 14 we have about four left.

"We have lost Kade Kent who fractured his back, Jack Cross hurt his shoulder and Chris Langfeldt injured his knee.

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Kade Kent Cats LEEROY TODD

"It is a battle at the moment but we are doing well.”

Cats president Jason Bromilow said the club knew the risk when going in to the Brisbane competition.

"The injuries have been killing us and playing in the Brisbane comp is harder, faster and tougher. It is a week-in-week-out tough encounter and it is a good learning curve for the young players,” he said.

"This is what we wanted and we just have to hang in there. We are round the mark but we need to have some luck with injuries and we have to get everybody to play good footy.”

Gympie Cats, Jason Bromilow LEEROY TODD

With just one win from six, the Cats need a victory this weekend.

"We play Pine Rivers at home and hopefully we get back on the winners list,” Bromilow said.

Cats v Pine Rivers 2pm at Ray Warren Oval this Saturday. Anyone interested in playing, for the Cats contact Bromilow on 0407079159.