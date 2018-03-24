The nugget of truth in John Parsons' Kilkivan prophesy

HOME GROWN: John Parsons was happy to find this home grown nugget, which he had on sale for $750.

IT IS not just the gold that keeps Kilkivan miner and landscaper John Parsons interested.

In the case of one recently found nugget, washed out of his vast collection of gold mine mullock, he is especially pleased.

The nugget, containing about $700 worth of gold if melted down, has more to it than just its precious metal content. The air inside is just as important.

"You can see the signs that it has been grown by bacteria," he says.

Mr Parsons and his Prophet Gold Mine have for years made a regular appearance in The Gympie Times over his prospective belief, since proved in the world of science, that gold nuggets are a different form of gold altogether.

"They find gold seams at a certain level of purity and alluvial gold, but nuggets are more pure," he said.

He and researchers from New South Wales and South Australia have proved that bacteria often found in gold mines are responsible for building gold nuggets from gold compounds in the earth around them. The nuggets, he says, are extremely pure and show signs of bacterial action.

His theories and the research of prominent interstate earth scientists have been recognised and published in the most respected scientific publications in the world.

And if imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, a lot of scientists around the world are going even further, paying Mr Parsons the extreme compliment of attempting to steal his intellectual property altogether.

"You'd be surprised the number of people overseas who are reproducing our experiments and trying to claim them as their own," he said yesterday.

He said the uneven surface and hollows within his nugget prove that it was not made by geological heat melting gold into small solid lumps.

"You can see where the bacteria have lived," he said.

And, for the benefit of the scientific world, he announced another product of his mine - gold with the bacteria still intact on its surface.

"I keep them moist so the bacteria don't die, for the benefit of people wanting to research them," he said.

The nugget is on the market for $750.