The NRL player driving this Gympie player's kicking game

Tashma Antonio, 14 selected as hooker in the Sunshine Coast Falcons side. Troy Jegers

Rugby League: Gympie's Tashma Antonio has gone one better by joining the Sunshine Coast Falcons squad heading to Bundaberg this weekend.

Antonio made the side that will play in the Divisional Carnival.

"I have been concentrating really hard this season and working really hard,” she said.

"I wanted to get into the Falcons squad and to go one step higher than last year.

"I am the captain of my team (Noosa Pirates) and I just wanted to lead by example. To show them that you can get there.”

With the inaugural season of the NRLW this year, Antonio dreams of one day playing professional and representing her state.

"I want to try and make the women's teams,” she said. "It would be my dream to play in the women's State of Origin and represent my state.”

Antonio has looked to the NRL for inspiration for her kicking game in the halves.

"Adam Reynolds (South Sydney Rabbitoh halfback) skills and his kicking game,” she said.

South Sydney Rabbitohs player Adam Reynolds is seen during a team training session at Redfern Oval in Sydney, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING JOEL CARRETT

"I have been watching his games, the way he attacks the line and I have been trying to replicate that on the field.

"During magic round when they (Rabbitohs) played the Cowboys, I was really watching that game to see how I could be better.”