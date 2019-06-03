The $4 Woolies treat people are loving

Woolies has launched a brand new twist on their mud cake — Chocolate Orange.

Woolies has launched a brand new twist on their mud cake — Chocolate Orange.

We've all been here before: You've got to be at a friend's birthday party in 20 minutes, and promised to bring a cake, but ran out of time to bake one yourself.

Sure, you look fabulous, but you're running out of time and birthday cake options.

Then, the penny drops.

What's the one baked good that has consistently been there for you over the years?

The one rich, reliable cake, with a tantalising white icing drizzle, that always had your back when the going got tough?

Your old baked mate, that somehow tastes better than any patisserie creation ever could? That's right, the Woolies Mud Cake.

Australians have been devoted to the decadent Woolies mud cake for decades, devouring it during classroom birthdays, dressing it up for grown-up parties and bringing it along to picnics across the nation.

Get in my reusable bag, you beautiful b**tard.

Well, get your skates on, people, because there's a new mud cake in town.

We already have a few variations on the classic mud cake, including caramel, white chocolate and recently, mint chocolate.

Ain’t no party like a mud cake party. Picture: Woolworths

But Woolies has just added a brand new flavour to the mud cake family, and it's already getting people hot under the collar.

How does a slice of Choc Orange mud cake sound right about now?

The new Woolies twist on their traditional mud cake is already making waves online.

From today, mud cake lovers and Jaffa enthusiasts everywhere can combine their mutual passions and indulge in Woolies' limited edition Chocolate Orange Mud Cake.

The supermarket's signature cake has been infused with a zesty orange flavour and spread with a "rich chocolate ganache".

It's topped off with a bright orange icing drizzle and will set you back $4.80.

A Woolworths spokeswoman told news.com.au that the cake was available "while stocks last", and if the reaction online was anything to go by, it may not be there for long.

The brand new choc orange cake will set you back $4.80. Picture: Woolworths

Woolworths even uploaded a video tutorial to create a simple Choc Orange Jaffa mud cake, warning the launch of the cake was "not a drill" - it has been viewed more than 45,000 times.

Thousands of excited Aussies are talking about the "Jaffa flavoured cake", with several claiming to be having heart palpitations at the thought of consuming one, which is a serious allegation and we hope they are seeking the appropriate medical attention.

Mum blogger Cheree Lawrence was wandering through the aisles of her local Woolies today when she spotted the promotion.

"I grabbed one to work my magic on a cake hack," she wrote to her fans.

Hundreds of Aussies everywhere are excited about the launch of the Choc Orange mud cake. Picture: Oh So Busy Mum

Woolworths Bakery manager Andy Thomas said customers love the store's range of mud cakes.

"We're excited to continue to deliver delicious new flavours such as the Limited Edition Chocolate Orange Mud Cake," he said.

"If the success of our previous Limited Edition Mint Chocolate mud cake is anything to go by, we know this will fly off shelves, so get in quick."

The Mint Chocolate Muddy flew off the shelves during it's brief but popular cameo.

You're welcome, world.

Got some food news to share? Spotted something new at your local? Continue the conversation @Rhi_lani or email rhian.deutrom@news.com.au