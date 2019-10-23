Menu
Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth on the Rainbow Beach stairs, which will no longer bear the “how good is living” slogan.
The new slogan for iconic Rainbow stairs

scott kovacevic
23rd Oct 2019 1:37 PM
THE year-long fight over Rainbow Beach’s popular coloured stairs is finally over — or at least Gympie Regional Council hopes so.

Following a public survey on whether residents preferred the words “how good is living” or just multi-coloured steps, residents chose something else entirely.

The stairs will now be adorned by the text “Rainbow Beach Queensland”, which beat out the “how good …” slogan by a slim margin.

Keeping the stairs wordless (the original design) ran a distant third.

The words were graffitied on the stairs, and they became a popular photo spot for visitors.

Councillor Mark McDonald hoped the people’s say would end a dispute well past its use-by date.

“What is significant is the amount of the community that didn’t speak (in the survey),” he said.

“They’re over it.”

Survey Results

  • Leave the staircase unpainted - 4.6 per cent
  • Rainbow painting on stairs, no words - 16.9 per cent
  • Rainbow paint with “how good is living” - 32.8 per cent
  • Rainbow paint with “Rainbow Beach Queensland” - 35.5 per cent
