The new safe night out initiative that could save your life

ASK FOR ANGELA: Royal Hotel staff member Mackenzi Finger wants everyone to have a safe night out in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

A NORMAL enough night out should never turn into irretrievable disaster, but it can happen.

Royal Hotel owner Stacey Lowe says people who feel things have become unsafe now have an escape route.

Anyone at her hotel who finds themselves in some sort of trouble can now "ask for Angela”.

The Ask for Angela campaign is new here, but originated in Lincolnshire in Britain.

It has now been brought to Australia by Ms Lowe's daughter, Mackenzi Finger.

"The general idea is that if you are out for the night and feel uncomfortable, you can now ask a member of the hotel staff for 'Angela' and they can get you a taxi, help you leave discreetly or help in any other way to get you into a more comfortable situation,” she said.

Mackenzi thought it was a good idea when she heard about it in England and was reminded of it while working at the hotel one recent Saturday night, when she received a text message from a girlfriend needing "help on the smokers' deck”.

Mackenzi went to her friend and told her someone was asking for her and was there to pick her up.

"Venue owners and operators will need to ensure all staff and security know the system,” she said.

"It's another step in creating the safest environment we can for visitors and people in our community when they are in our venues, late at night or otherwise.”