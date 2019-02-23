The new blood descending on Gympie bowls club

NEW BLOOD: The Albert Park Bowls Club junior bowlers (back left) Cody Bernard, Travis Pearce, (rront) Lacey Bernard, Hayden Oster and Riley Bernard.

BOWLS: Tomorrow will be a day of firsts for the Albert Bowls Club.

It will be the first time the club has hosted junior bowlers and the first time it hosts a junior tournament.

Club president and juniors coach Bob Hill is the man behind the operation and said t talented players from the Gympie region, Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast will competing.

"I have been coaching them for about 18 months and they are looking great,” he said.

"It is an innovation I brought into the club because we had no juniors and I was a member at the time and I just wanted to see our club progress.

"I wanted to see our club have something to keep it alive in the future.”

Junior bowler Hayden Oster has been playing for about three years and it is the competing that has kept him around.

"It is a lot of fun playing in other competitions and I like meeting other people,” he said.

"My whole game has improved from when I first started.” Oster is no stranger to competitions.

"I played in the state championships and the Australian open,” he said.

"I am looking forward to getting to know other people this weekend and just playing.”

Hill will use this tournament as a way to set them up to compete at the state titles at Caloundra in April.

The event will be held tomorrow from 10am-4pm at Albert Bowls Club.

For more information phone club president Bob Hill on 0438 715 291.