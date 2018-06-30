Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie journalist Arthur Gorrie.
Gympie journalist Arthur Gorrie. Patrick Woods
News

The MP who is making our region a serious political force

Arthur Gorrie
by
30th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LLEW O'Brien is emerging as a powerful and popular figure in federal politics, a country MP now increasingly lauded by big city observers as a real force.

The Courier-Mail has described him as a 'heavy hitter,” on the strength of his efforts to bring about the banking royal commission.

And if that praise was not effusive enough, he has now brought some of that heavy hitting attitude to the worsening disaster that is our dairy industry.

It was bad enough in 2011 when Coles and Woolworths allegedly dictated to their processors a price so low that those processors could no longer afford to pay any sort of fair price to dairy farmers.

Those breaking even have thought themselves fortunate in some ways, resigned to working for nothing and barely covering costs.

Nearly half Queensland's dairy farmers in 2011 have now left the industry.

And the price that was not enough in 2011, is much worse now that inflation has eaten into it. How can anyone justify milk at the same price per litre that they would charge for half a dozen re-usable plastic bags?

A good question and one that needed to be asked a long time ago.

De-regulation and privatisation have become ideologies that only work in theory.

Now we need some justice.

banking royal commission coles dairy industry gympie politics llew o'brien shopping bags woolworths
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Aldi colleague remembers happy, smiling Bryce

    Aldi colleague remembers happy, smiling Bryce

    News GYMPIE Aldi employees have rallied in support of the family of young Gympie man Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw by holding a barbecue fundraiser in his memory.

    Put more in your pocket this financial year

    premium_icon Put more in your pocket this financial year

    Money THERE’S no better time to set yourself up than a new financial year.

    MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS: Cheapest funnest Gympie holidays

    MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS: Cheapest funnest Gympie holidays

    News A budget holiday close to home might just be the time of your life

    How Gympie brewed the first 'XXXX' beer

    premium_icon How Gympie brewed the first 'XXXX' beer

    News The true story of the Gympie brewers who taught Brisbane to spell.

    Local Partners