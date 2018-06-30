The MP who is making our region a serious political force

LLEW O'Brien is emerging as a powerful and popular figure in federal politics, a country MP now increasingly lauded by big city observers as a real force.

The Courier-Mail has described him as a 'heavy hitter,” on the strength of his efforts to bring about the banking royal commission.

And if that praise was not effusive enough, he has now brought some of that heavy hitting attitude to the worsening disaster that is our dairy industry.

It was bad enough in 2011 when Coles and Woolworths allegedly dictated to their processors a price so low that those processors could no longer afford to pay any sort of fair price to dairy farmers.

Those breaking even have thought themselves fortunate in some ways, resigned to working for nothing and barely covering costs.

Nearly half Queensland's dairy farmers in 2011 have now left the industry.

And the price that was not enough in 2011, is much worse now that inflation has eaten into it. How can anyone justify milk at the same price per litre that they would charge for half a dozen re-usable plastic bags?

A good question and one that needed to be asked a long time ago.

De-regulation and privatisation have become ideologies that only work in theory.

Now we need some justice.