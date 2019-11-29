The most disgusting Gympie crimes exposed this week

VILE CRIMES: A number of heinous crimes have come out of Gympie court this week.

THE Gympie region’s two courts - District and Magistrates - have heard graphic evidence in some shocking cases this week. Some distressing, some sickening.

Jesse James Clarke, 24, walks from the Gympie District Court this week after being sentenced for robbery with personal violence.

OPINION: The infamous Gympie ‘crack track’ needs to be shut down

As we continue to campaign against the evil of drugs that are gripping this region and communities across Australia, never was the problem more evident than in two of the most terrifying cases brought before our local courts in the past few days.

If, for some reason, you missed our daily coverage, here are the best and worst of what went to court in Gympie:

1. A violent, drug-linked crack-up caused more than $9000 damage and became an eight-hour police siege at well-known drug address just up the road from a Gympie primary school

SIEGE: Gympie police on scene of a siege in Lawrence St earlier this year.

2. A man will spend Christmas in jail after a spectacular, ice-induced horror story

3. A child sex freak will walk free in one month after spending the past year in jail. His victim was a defenceless five-year-old girl.

Graham Robert Hamilton is led away from the Gympie District Court on Wednesday, November 27 after pleading guilty to three child sex offences on a five-year-old girl.

4. A Gympie thie came up with a cowardly ploy to steal someone else’s motorbike and samurai sword.

5. A Gympie teenager was involved in a violent robbery, trafficking marijuana and supplying MDMA

6. A 2017 report on The Sydney Methamphtemaine Market by the National Drug Law Enforcement Research Fund and written by University of New South Wales researchers revealed the most common method used to synthesise the drug in New South Wales originated in Gympie.

A Gympie teenager will be sentenced next year on five charges, including supplying MDMA.

7. Five years after this Gympie woman’s violent, unexplained death, the Qld Coroner continues to refuse to explain the outrageous delay.

8. This (Friday) morning a 20-year-old Gympie man has walked free from jail after pleading guilty to choking his girlfriend for up to a minute in a fit of rage. More on that story online and in Saturday’s edition of The Gympie Times.