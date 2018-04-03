THE more things change, the more they stay the same.

An old saying perhaps, but true enough if we look back on what concerned Gympie people half a century ago.

At this time in 1968, Gympie Times readers had just completed a three-week discussion, What Gympie Needs in the paper's Letters section.

We worried about the future of the dairy industry and access to local milk, at a time when Gympie's pasteurised milk came from Murgon. Now it comes from all over eastern Australia and we still worry about it.

There were and still are calls to improve skills training and employment opportunities for young people, for more tourism promotion and improved visitor information facilities, along with better roads, more parking and for people to shop locally.

There were also calls for "beautification of the city, development of the Mary River as a scenic attraction and more outdoor functions in Memorial Park".

There was (and still is) a call for public service decentralisation, with more government offices in Gympie.

As the song from Humphrey Bogart's era says: "The fundamental things apply, as time goes by".

A cigarette advertisement from the '60s made the point another way: "Times change but deep down people don't".

Like Bogart might find himself saying, (every 50 years or so, probably): "Play it again Sam".