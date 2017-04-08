27°
The more he practises the luckier he gets

Letter to the Editor from Richard Channell of Kandanga | 8th Apr 2017 9:06 AM
Cooper Cronk of the Melbourne Storm speaks at a media conference at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Test halfback Cooper Cronk has set the scene for a bidding war among Sydney NRL clubs for his signature after announcing he'll leave Melbourne at the end of the season. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
Cooper Cronk of the Melbourne Storm speaks at a media conference at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Test halfback Cooper Cronk has set the scene for a bidding war among Sydney NRL clubs for his signature after announcing he'll leave Melbourne at the end of the season. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) JULIAN SMITH

SUPER Cronk (I think that's his name) is a footballer, NRL I think, who is moving from Melbourne to Sydney.

This was on the news so it must be important.

It seems this person is retiring (at about 30) and has earned many times more than the Prime Minister, which one? Any of them, may not be on as good a pension.

But when you consider what sportsmen get paid - almost wrote earn (sic).

Not that some of them don't deserve it.

A good friend of mine Eddie Charlton (snooker) used to practise eight hours a day, Greg Norman said "the more I practice the luckier I get”.

A few tennis players like Federer, Rafter and others worked really hard and deserved their success and rewards and they conducted themselves like the gentlemen they were.

But others!

Yes I'm referring to Tomic and that other brat Z something (not Zorro). What a pair of idiots. Not that they haven't got talent, tonnes of it, they just lack basic good manners, maybe breeding, and don't seem to care.

They represent our country, at least Tomic has been left out of the Davis Cup.

Add to these a few of our politicians (Abbot, Rudd, Swan, Hinch, Hansen) and you can see the impression being made on the rest of the world.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga.

Topics:  cooper cronk letters to the editor nrl opinion

