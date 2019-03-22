Menu
Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at their home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police
Crime

The moment mum killer denies murder

by Elise Williams
22nd Mar 2019 2:09 PM
A CHILLING video has emerged of Simona Zafirovska's final plea to police as she's charged with murdering her own mother.

Simona Zafirovska, after being arrested for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at their home in The Gap. Picture: QLD Police
Radica Zafirovska, 56, was killed in October 2016 after her daughter claimed intruders broke into her house, beating her mother with a plank of wood.

Zafirovska can be seen in the video desperately trying to convince detectives at the Ferny Grove Police Station of her innocence, claiming she had no motive to kill her mother.

"Why would I want to kill my mum?" Zafirovska said.

Emotionless, she continues her desperate plea, "like, give me one good reason why I would want to kill my own mother," she said, following her official arrest for the murder.

 

The cold interaction between the 22-year-old and the policeman wasn't enough to convince jury members of Zafirovska's innocence, with The Gap resident sentenced to life in prison for murder.

