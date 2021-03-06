The million dollar properties selling after years on market

The top five sales across the region in February netted mre than $5 million for sellers.

A Woolooga farm, a waterfront Tin Can Bay house and a five unit complex on the Southside were the hot ticket items on Gympie’s real estate market in February, netting a combined $3.75 million and placing them among the five biggest deals landed for the month.

The Gympie Times can reveal the biggest deals made in the region for the month, based on figures reported on CoreLogic.

In total, the five top priced properties that sold netted $5.7 million, and in a further indication that it’s hard for anything to go wrong for sellers in the current market, some of these properties had been on the market for years. Please note all figures are waiting settlement.

278 Tones Rd, Woolooga

278 Tones Rd Woolooga.

This 227ha farm northwest of Gympie topped the market last month at $1.75 million.

The property sold after being on the market for a mere 20 days and boasts not only a lot of rural land, but a four-bedroom home, a self-contained granny flat and several sheds and garages.

1 Harington Ave, Southside

1 Harington Ave Southside.

The Lakeview Villas complex finally sold after 440 days on the market; and it made noise when sold, going for $1.25 million.

This five unit property located at Willow Grove Estate on the Southside was listed for sale in December 2019, with each of the units containing two bedrooms, one bath and a garage.

226 Tandur Traveston Rd, Traveston

226 Tandur Traveston Rd, Traveston.

This 55ha rural acreage in the region’s south sold in February for $925,000 after sitting on the market for almost three years.

Along with a four bedroom, two bathroom house the property is home to pineapples, bundy special mango trees, finger lime trees, sunrise lime trees, desert lime trees, Tahitian lime trees, guava trees and eureka lemon trees.

59 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay

59 Esplanade Tin Can Bay.

This two-storey waterfront brick property sold early in the month for $875,000, ending an 11-day run on the open market.

The home, situated directly opposite the inlet, boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a four-car garage – all nestled on a 729sq m block.

43 Lewis Rd, Amamoor

43 Lewis Rd Amamoor.

A two year stretch on the open market ended in late February when this four bedroom rural home finally sold for $850,000.

The 12.75ha property also includes a covered horse arena, sheds and spectacular views.