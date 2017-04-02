The MG TD 2000 is all style

"WHEN I grow up, I'm going to get one of those," said a young Brendan Cuddihy when he saw an ABC program on the making of classic replica MGs in the '90s.

And true to form, he did, which is no mean feat considering only 90 were made here in Australia.

"I had my eye on one in the early '70s - you used to see them flying about the place. But back then I didn't get one because I didn't want to look like a poser. As you get older, you just don't care anymore," he grinned.

His pride and joy is a pearl-coloured TD2000, and while this one was made in 1989, it's an authentic replica based on a 1940s T-Type series model.

The interior is all replica too, so glancing at the walnut-burr dash, you would be forgiven for feeling you'd stepped back in time.

With the distinctive chromed radiator grille and chrome-spoked wheels, Brendan's ride turns heads wherever he goes - and he likes to take it out when he can.

The first road trip was in September 2014, when he and his wife flew down to Sydney to pick up the vehicle and then took their time to leisurely drive it back.

In the garage at home, he also has a 1962 original MGB that has been sprayed red, but he is also keen to add to his collection.

Next on the wish list is a Morgan, a hand-made English car.

"I'm not a car person," Brendan said. "I just like them."

VITAL STATISTICS:

Silverstone five-speed manual or Gatsby four-speed auto.

2L Toyota 3S-FE engine delivering 130hp.

Steel chassis with fibreglass shell.

Independent double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring back axle.

All-round disc brakes.