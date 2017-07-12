The message is clear - it pays to recycle

MANAGING waste is one of the greatest environmental issues facing all communities today and here at council we are committed to improving the way we manage our waste and ensuring it has a positive impact on the environment.

The recent changes are paving the way for a sustainable future and moving forward we will all benefit through consistency across all areas of our region with systems that are associated with a user-pays method of disposal.

If there is one clear message from the recent changes that will help everyone win financially with waste overall, it is to start recycling today. Recycling is free at Council's waste facilities so if you are a smart recycler you will pay for less general waste by separating these items. At home separating waste and using recycling bins mean less waste to landfill which conserves resources and helps the environment. This is a win-win situation for everyone in the community and the environment.

This month is Plastic Free July, why not start now and join at www.plasticfreejuly.org. This is a great challenge that will help you understand more about the importance of usage reduction and make a difference to our environment.

More savings from the waste strategy can be seen if you are in small business with a collective saving of over $200,000 for this sector through a reduction of kerbside waste charges from $511 to $380 annually.

Improving how we manage waste is one of our top priorities at Council so we can enhance and protect our environment well into the future.